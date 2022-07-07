Nick Viall

“[I] can’t wait to see two Bachelorettes. Don’t know how that’s going to go, but I’m sure it will be wild,” the “Viall Files” podcast host told Us in March 2022, adding that he hoped the show’s producers “know better” than to pit the women against one another. “I hope and expect to see a lot of camaraderie and … a sisterhood between the two [women]. I’m sure there’ll be drama and there will be ways to kind of elicit that, but I’m optimistic that it won’t be in any way Gabby versus Rachel. That’s my hope.”