Horstmann Called Vial a ‘Hypocrite’

In a July 2022 episode of “The Viall Files,” the podcast host and his girlfriend, Joy, read text messages from Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston. The couple shared the conversation in an attempt to show that Viall’s last communication with the Washington native had been cordial amid Thurston revealing that she had blocked his number.

Horstmann couldn’t resist pointing out that the Speechless actor was sharing private messages publicly after criticizing him for doing the same.

“This has to be a joke right?! This man has talked s—t about me for 4 years bc he can’t get over (even though he tells everyone to get over everything) my text release from BiP (for an actual big deal) then he releases texts for something as stupid and benign as this 😂 Biggest hypocrite in the world,” he wrote via his Instagram Story.