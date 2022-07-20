Viall and Horstmann Continue Their War of Words

During a July 2022 episode of “The Viall Files,” Viall defended his decision to share Thurston’s texts on his podcast by claiming that Horstmann only shared his messages with Miller-Keyes “because he didn’t like his f–kboy edit.” He continued: “Instead of looking at his behavior and how his choices played a role in that edit, he decided to take others down with him … He reached out to the person they would affect, demanded a public statement ‘or else,’ and when that person didn’t do what he demanded, he posted it all over his social. So, yeah, I guess I see a bit of a difference between those two situations.”

In response, the All-Star Shore alum took to his Instagram Story to clarify the situation, claiming that “Nick flat out lied lol [and] I just don’t want this to suddenly be believed as the truth.” After explaining that he felt Viall was just repeating “the same s–t he’s been saying for three years,” Horstmann debunked the former Bachelor’s claims that he demanded Miller-Keyes release a statement about the situation when it occurred in 2019. “That is not true,” he said. “In fact, it was the opposite. Dean reached out and said [he, Caelynn and I] should go on a [Instagram] Live and blame the show … but at that point I obviously didn’t trust [anyone]. She actually wanted to do a statement but I didn’t trust her at that point. So that is a complete lie and completely made up by Nick.”