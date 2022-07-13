Viall Called Horstmann’s Actions ‘Premeditated’

Horstmann deleted the texts hours after posting them, but Viall claimed that the DJ always knew the leak would make Miller-Keyes the subject of public ridicule and called his behavior “premeditated.”

“Blake tried to show up to Paradise and pretend to be someone he’s not. He wanted people to keep thinking he was, say, more Ben Higgins than some other f–kboy,” the actor said on an August 2019 episode of his podcast. “It didn’t go his way and then he decided to retaliate. … It was more important for him to try to change people’s opinions back to like, ‘Oh, Blake is just a sweet boy who this was just one weekend where he got a little drunk and had a little bit of sex.’ No, he’s been, like, f–king like crazy for an entire year.”