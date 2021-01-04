Bachelor Nation’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Split: Everything We Know

Splitting the Kids

While it’s unclear whether Bass and Waddell have officially filed for divorce yet, they are already splitting custody of their two little ones. Waddell got emotional on Christmas after Bella and Charlie left for Bass’ house.

“Evan came and got the kids and they’re gonna be so happy and they’re gonna have so much fun but Charlie has never slept at anybody else’s house before. It’s not even like I’m worried about him, it’s just hard being away from him,” she said through tears on December 26. “It’s so stupid. I just feel alone, honestly​​​​​. … It’s just hard.”