Married Bliss

The pair tied the knot in Mexico in June 2017, one year after falling in love on The Bachelor spinoff. Their televised ceremony aired in August of that year. “Evan and I had a dream wedding on Saturday. It was truly the perfect day with friends and family in Mexico. There was no better way to celebrate the start of our forever journey together,” Waddell wrote via Instagram after her wedding to Bass. “I’m so happy and SO in love with this man.”