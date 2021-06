Rocky Moments

Waddell revealed in January 2021 that she and Bass separated the day after Thanksgiving in November 2020 but didn’t announce the breakup until the following month. “We tried for a really long time to make it work. We went to therapy,” she explained in a vlog at the time, noting the duo looked for a new place to live as a unit throughout 2020. “I found this house and Evan told me to buy this house, so I did. And then he told me he didn’t want to live in it.”