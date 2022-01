The Dress

The bride told Us that she said “yes” to the fourth dress that she tried on — and it wasn’t anything like she planned on going into the appointment. “Nothing was really wowing me like I thought it would. And then I put that on and I was like, ‘OK, this is it.’ And it’s completely the opposite of what I thought I wanted. I said, ‘No lace.’ I didn’t think I wanted sleeves. And I picked all of those things,” Creedon explained.