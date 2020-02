Chris Soules

Soules, who is currently serving two years probation, told Us in December 2019 that he’s in a “good” place. “It’s been not easy on anyone. I’m just happy that I’m able to live another day and work and do my thing and be able to do better things for the people around me,” he admitted. “I’m healthy, I’m semi-young, and when I meet the right person, it will be the right time.”