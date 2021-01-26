Bachelor Nation’s Mugshots Over the Years

Victoria Larson

The controversial Bachelor season 25 contestant made headlines in January 2021 after her past mugshot surfaced online. Us confirmed that Victoria, whose job title is “queen” on the ABC series, was arrested in 2012 for stealing more than $250 worth of merchandise, including food and cosmetics, from a Publix grocery store in Florida.

Victoria accepted a plea deal and was ordered to six months of probation, theft awareness classes and required to pay a hefty fee.

“When the story [initially] broke, I called my dad, of course,” Victoria recalled on Good Morning America at the time. “And he’s like, ‘How do you feel?’ And I’m like, ‘I feel liberated!’ Like everything is exposed. I can tell my future husband Google me; I have no secrets to hide.”