Bachelor Nation’s Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules’ Relationship Timeline

July 2020

Fuller opened up about their romance for the first time during a July 2020 interview with People, where she gushed that she was “really happy” with Soules: “The last few months have been really special for us. We’re enjoying each other. It [all] felt really natural. And immediately, I was like, ‘I really like him!’ I felt a genuine connection. And Iowa is so quiet — we were able to just focus on each other and enjoy each other’s company.”

When asked whether she was planning to move to Iowa permanently, Fuller continued: “We don’t really have a system, but the amazing thing about him is that he never puts pressure on our relationship or wants to put a timeline on it. We are learning and we’re growing and we’re figuring each other out.”