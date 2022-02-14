January 2021

“I married my best friend seven years ago,” Lowe wrote alongside a wedding throwback in January 2021 via Instagram. “So thankful she hasn’t realized I’m not good enough for her because the moment she does, I’m pretty sure she’s going to leave me for Shia LaBeouf. Until then, I’m going to keep enjoying the greatest thing to ever happen to me.”

Giudici also posted a wedding pic, writing, “Seven years of being this joyful holding your hand. Through vows and homes, kids and kisses, I still can’t get enough of you. 🙂 Happy Anniversary @seanloweksu! I love you I love you I love you ..”