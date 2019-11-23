Jillian Harris

The season 5 Bachelorette got a rhinoplasty in 2012 as a result of bullying. “Some people are mean. I’ve found the best way to cope with this is to just feel sorry for them,” she wrote on her website in January 2015. “How many emotionally wonderful people will jump onto the old world wide web and lash out at someone they have never met? Not many. So if someone says your [sic] fat, have a hot dog nose (yes this happened, and yes I got a nose job because of it) choose the route of empathy instead of anger.”