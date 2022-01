Jared Haibon

“Very sad to hear that Clint Arlis has passed away at the young age of 34. Clint was a very smart and funny man,” the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast host told Us. “From our time on the Bachelorette to after the show when we would stay in contact, he always had me laughing. My condolences goes out to Clint’s family and friends. RIP Clint.”