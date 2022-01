Kupah James

“While I did not know Clint, the few interactions we had on the show were full of laughter and positivity,” the season 11 alum told Us. “We were from two different worlds but got along just fine. My affection goes out to his family, loved ones and anyone who is suffering from such a loss. He will be missed and I’ll never forget the experience we shared on the show, Rest In Peace Brother ✌🏾.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper