Peter Weber

Weber was one of Brown’s final three suitors on The Bachelorette, which aired in 2019. The pair famously had sex in a windmill while in Greece. Weber was sent home after his hometown date, but he went on to become the Bachelor. Brown then popped up on his first group date in a January 2020 episode. “Making decisions for my heart was very hard, and I don’t know if I made the right decision with you,” Brown said at the time. “I let go of somebody that didn’t hurt my heart. I don’t know what to do now.” The pair ultimately decided to go their separate ways.