Tyler Cameron

The model was the runner-up on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. After her split from Wyatt, she reconnected with Cameron on the After the Final Rose special in July 2019. The Florida native was spotted at Brown’s place the following month after having an overnight date. The duo remained friends after their August 2019 hangout, and sparked romance speculation in March 2020, when Brown flew to Cameron’s hometown to support him after the loss of his mother, Andrea. The two quarantined together for two months amid the coronavirus pandemic before she returned home to Alabama. Cameron told Us in October 2020 that the duo needed to “learn how to be friends” after their public breakup, adding, “we’re in a great place right now.”