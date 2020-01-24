Reality TV

Jed Wyatt, Grant Eckel and More Members of Bachelor Nation React to ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler Gwozdz’s Death

Devin Harris

“It’s beyond sad to hear that he has passed. I wish I knew he was struggling and could have been there to help or be there for him more as a support,” the talent manager said in a statement to Us. “I am sure a lot of the guys from our season are shocked and taken back by the news of his passing (like myself). It’s without a doubt a sad day. Tyler’s a great guy. Last I saw him, he was all smiles and laughs, making good memories. My condolences and prayers go out to his family and other friends as well. I hope that Bachelor Nation will come together in some way to honor him. You never know what struggles someone is dealing with, which is why I think it is always important to be kind and supportive to those around you. Tomorrow is never guaranteed so appreciate those that you have today. RIP TG.”

