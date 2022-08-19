Nate Is ‘Not An Angel’
While sharing Nate’s side of the story with listeners, Dustin also made sure to call out his friend when he felt it was appropriate. “Nate is not an angel. He’s not a perfect guy. … He definitely should have used his words more carefully,” Dustin said. “Shame on Nate for throwing around, ‘I love you,’ but maybe that’s how he felt.”
Peter agreed with his cohost’s assessment: “I agree, I think If Nate could have done one thing better, it would be to hold that back.”Back to top