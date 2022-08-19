Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

Sign Up

Already have an account?

Forgot your password?

Get back to the

Reset your password

Top 5

Stories

Bachelorette

Dustin Kendrick and Peter Weber Defend ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Nate Mitchell Amid Infidelity Rumors: ‘Just Silliness’

By
Dustin Kendrick and Peter Weber Defend ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Nate Mitchell Amid Infidelity Rumors
 Courtesy of Nate Mitchell/Instagram
5
1 / 5
podcast
<script class="optanon-category-C0004">
window.googletag = window.googletag || {cmd: []};
googletag.cmd.push(function() {
googletag.defineSlot('/4216/USW.LTG', [1, 1], 'div-gpt-ad-1647964699625-0').addService(googletag.pubads());
googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();
googletag.enableServices();
});
</script>

Nate Was Recently Divorced at the Time

Dustin explained that when his friend began dating Kelsey, he had only recently split from his ex-wife. “People that have been through a divorce, it’s not an easy thing to go through. … So, coming out of that … it doesn’t necessarily put you in the greatest headspace,” the reality TV personality noted. “And I know for Nate, he was looking to be validated. … He was looking for someone to be there for you, to say ‘I love you.'”

Still, Dustin agreed that Nate should have “communicated better” about what he was looking for with Kelsey. “I’m not saying Nate is in the right. He definitely shouldn’t have said these things about love and all this jibber-jabber. He shouldn’t have said it.”

Back to top