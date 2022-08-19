Nate Was Recently Divorced at the Time
Dustin explained that when his friend began dating Kelsey, he had only recently split from his ex-wife. “People that have been through a divorce, it’s not an easy thing to go through. … So, coming out of that … it doesn’t necessarily put you in the greatest headspace,” the reality TV personality noted. “And I know for Nate, he was looking to be validated. … He was looking for someone to be there for you, to say ‘I love you.'”
Still, Dustin agreed that Nate should have "communicated better" about what he was looking for with Kelsey. "I'm not saying Nate is in the right. He definitely shouldn't have said these things about love and all this jibber-jabber. He shouldn't have said it."