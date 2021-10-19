August 2021

“Blake and I have always been friends. We’ve always been supportive of one another,” the publicist said on an episode of the “Click Bait” podcast after Horstmann’s comments about their relationship raised eyebrows. “In terms of the ‘talking,’ yeah, we’ve been in touch very sporadically, but nothing that I would say would warrant … a potential relationship.”

Kufrin also addressed her former flame’s claims that producers were somehow involved in their friendship, adding, “At the end of the day, like, we’re two grown adults that make our own decisions. If we’re not together, then … it’s because we chose not to be together. It can’t be put on anyone else.”