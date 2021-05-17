Bachelorette

Everything Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Blake Horstmann Have Said About Their Relationship

By
Everything Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and Blake Horstmann Have Said About Their Relationship 5
 Courtesy of Kendall Long/Instagram
6
3 / 6
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

January 2021

“I slid into Blake’s DMs,” Kufrin joked on Horstmann’s “Behind the Rose” podcast about how they reconnected when she was on tour with Ben Higgins for The Bachelor — Live on Stage.

“I think I was on tour when you were coming. I think I had reached out [at that] point, and I was like, ‘Hey I know you’re coming,’” she recalled.

Horstmann added, “You know the one DM I remember. When we first started talking, I posted, ‘cornhole or bags?’ … That’s when we started talking again.”

Back to top