January 2021

“I slid into Blake’s DMs,” Kufrin joked on Horstmann’s “Behind the Rose” podcast about how they reconnected when she was on tour with Ben Higgins for The Bachelor — Live on Stage.

“I think I was on tour when you were coming. I think I had reached out [at that] point, and I was like, ‘Hey I know you’re coming,’” she recalled.

Horstmann added, “You know the one DM I remember. When we first started talking, I posted, ‘cornhole or bags?’ … That’s when we started talking again.”