March 2021

“Me and Becca have a great relationship. I think that is a little strange, you know, [compared to] past seasons, [but] me and Becca have a great relationship. We talk, we’re friends,” Horstmann said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in March 2021. “And also, the way her and Garrett ended — I think people just want to see me and Becca happy, which is a compliment, like, it means a lot. It really, really does. We’re close friends and everything. And we’re, like, always gonna have each other’s back and care for each other. But I don’t know why everybody was shipping us or still is shipping us so hard.”