A Shoulder to Cry On

After Yosef Aborady upset Clare by saying he’s embarrassed of her — and she sent him packing — Dale came to her rescue, embracing her in a hug and telling her how wrong Yosef is. “You don’t deserve that,” he said on the October 27 episode. “He’s lying, everyone’s lying if they say they don’t want to spend time with you.”

In turn, Clare said in her interview, “All I’ve ever wanted is a man like Dale, who will come over and protect me and make sure that I’m OK and not have to go through it alone.”