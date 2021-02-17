Dunzo

Dale confirmed on January 19, 2021, that he and Clare ended their engagement.

“I wanted [to] share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” he wrote via Instagram Stories. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received form so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.”