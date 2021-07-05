In Sickness and In Health

In July 2021, the California native revealed that she was getting her breast implants removed after months of health struggles. She detailed her ups and downs in an Instagram video, sharing that doctors found “fluid sacks” behind the implants that may have caused her white blood cell count to go up recently. “My body is fighting [my implants],” she said. “My body can’t heal. My body is in fight mode constantly.”

The former reality star then shared a sweet comment her boyfriend made, telling her fans, “I was talking to Dale the other day and he said, ‘Your boobs are not what make you beautiful.’ And it’s the truth. For so long I believed that’s what it would take. To me, this is the ultimate love story — loving body enough to know this is not what makes me beautiful. My health and happiness is what matters.”

Dale then applauded Clare for sharing her story, commenting on the post, “So proud of you for sharing this love. I know this wasn’t easy but will help so many other women going through what you’ve been experiencing. I love you & with you every step of the way❤️.”