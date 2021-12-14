Bachelorette Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ Relationship Timeline

Last Public Appearance?

In early September 2021, Clare and Dale spent time with Bachelorette season 17 couple Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes at the US Open. While discussing the outing, Dale told Us he gave the newly engaged advice. “Share the happy moments and everything like that, but as you build, the No. 1 thing is just to have a certain level of privacy and support one another to the best of your abilities,” he said on September 22. “And, you know, it’s always great when you can spend as much time together as possible, especially because the distance is something that can be very difficult in those situations.”