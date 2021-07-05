USA!

“One for the books! Sending y’all love this 4th of July Holiday!” Dale captioned a photo with his love on Independence Day in July 2021. The couple, who were color-coordinated, celebrated the holiday in New York City.

Clare, for her part, reflected on how far she has come since July 2020, when she left to be the Bachelorette. “Happy 4th of July🎆!!! This exact day/time last year I was packing my car and heading out solo to Palm Springs … What a difference a year makes!” she captioned a similar photo.