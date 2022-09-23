September 2022

The couple confirmed they were still going strong at After the Final Rose, which aired on September 20. They also addressed the text messages for the first time.

“We’re not done learning about each other,” Windey noted.

“I handled it poorly. I led [Amanda] on and I want to own that. I have no hard feelings towards this girl at all,” Schwer admitted. “I was taking the cowardly way out. I fully led this girl on and I was using the show as an excuse to not confront her about our relationship at this point where I didn’t see a future, but we were having fun.”