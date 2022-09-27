September 2022

Schwer showed his support for his future spouse during week two of Dancing With the Stars season 31, cheering her on from the audience during the live show after visiting her and Val Chmerkovskiy in the rehearsal studio. “I didn’t know you were such a talented dancer, and I was blown away 100 percent,” he said before the pair hit the ballroom floor.

At the end of their performance, Schwer gave Windey a sweet kiss. “This last week has been, honestly, like a dream come true. I feel like I’m on cloud nine. [It’s] so cheesy,” she exclusively told Us after her performance, adding that she was “excited” to finally be able to go public with her fiancé.