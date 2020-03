June 2019

In June, former Bachelorette star James Taylor tweeted that Hannah doesn’t “have to dry hump em all,” referencing her physical relationship. Tyler quickly stood up for Hannah. “The things some people do to stay relevant… let our Queen live and let’s embrace her on this journey,” he tweeted. “Very few have a clue what it’s like to be in the leads shoes. Our Queen is imperfectly perfect like us all. Dont Christians claim that only god should do the judging-James 4:12.”