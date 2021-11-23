Hannah Brown Says Tyler Cameron Broke Her Heart I Was His Bench Girl

November 2021

In her book, God Bless This Mess: Learning to Live and Love Through Life’s Best (and Worst) Moments, Brown opened up about how she felt after finding out that Cameron was spotted with Hadid right after they reconnected during ATFR. “This wasn’t a TV show. This wasn’t some game,” she wrote. “My time with Tyler at my apartment wasn’t some meaningless hookup, the way it was portrayed in the press. My heart was on the line. And he broke it. With a supermodel. … And what’s crazy is, I loved Gigi Hadid! I thought she was the coolest. I still do. I get it. I would even go on a date with her.

I wanna be her friend! But never did I expect to be in a love triangle with her.” Brown also revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Cameron since October 2020 when they filmed a YouTube project together. “No matter how much we talked, and connected, I always felt like his bench girl. Like I was the backup player who never got to play in the game,” she wrote, adding that she eventually told him it was too difficult to his friend. “His last poetic words to me were, ‘Well … if you rock with me, you rock with me. If you don’t, you don’t.’ I wish I was making that up.”

Ahead of the book’s release, Cameron told Us that he wasn’t “nervous” about what his ex wrote about him. “I’m sure I’ll go grab a copy,” he said. “I wish her the best and I hope it sells well.”