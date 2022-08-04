Blindsided

A source exclusively told Us in November 2021 that Blake “is blindsided by the news” that his ex-fiancée is now dating fellow Bachelorette contestant John. Blake has since unfollowed Katie on social media, as have several of his family members.

The wildlife manager opened up about learning about Katie’s new relationship during an appearance on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast, noting he didn’t think she would reveal a new man during her final “12 Days of Messy” challenge.

“When that dropped … I had to pull over because my phone was going nuts. I pulled over in a Best Buy parking lot and everyone was ringing me, they were like, ‘There’s no f–king way,’” he recalled. “I was shocked too. I just thought that she might at least tell me on the side.”

Blake noted that he and Katie had been “very cordial” up until her new beau reveal, so he thought she would have told him about the romance before publicly confirming it. “[The conversations] have been very cordial and very good [post-split],” he explained. “So why not reach out to me and tell me that, at least, to give me a heads up?”