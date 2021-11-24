Emotional Cheating

“I really don’t think there was any physical cheating there, but there [was] clearly emotional [cheating] for it to transition as quickly as it did. I feel stupid and foolish for allowing it to happen, to some degree,” Blake said of Katie’s quick move to another man during the November 2021 podcast. “I don’t know if it was partially me too, like, was she emotionally cheating to some degree because I wasn’t able to provide something with words of affirmation, which I know I struggle with sometimes.”

The Canada native explained that he tries to “stand by having no regrets,” but his ex-fiancée’s new love threw him. “It is instances like this where you really start to fight yourself with having no regrets just with the way things played out,” he said.

Blake noted that he “had no idea” about the new relationship. “When everyone heard this, I heard the exact same thing. There was speculation, I think, obviously, but I really thought there was no way just based on the timeline,” he added.