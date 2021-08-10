Happily, Ever After the Final Rose

The lovebirds revealed during the After the Final Rose special that they are happily engaged. Katie told the audience that she wasn’t fazed by Blake’s hesitation. “I’m glad that he took the time to take it seriously,” she said. “It is an engagement. Yes, we didn’t have a lot of time with each other, but it does show just how serious he was taking this and he actually was maybe unsure for a moment. It just makes it that much more special that he meant it.”