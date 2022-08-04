Keeping His Distance

After Katie began seeing John, Blake revealed that the former Bachelorette “reached out” to him, but he refused her olive branch.

“I just have not been [in] the place yet to respond to it,” he shared with Ben on his “Almost Famous” podcast in February 2022. “Especially at the time that it all kind of was unraveling, I didn’t want to respond in a place of emotion and right in the heat of things when I haven’t had time to reflect.”

He added: “I say, ‘I’m good,’ only because it’s been time. Time heals a lot of things and time just allows you to kind of reflect and just move past the mayhem that’s happened.”