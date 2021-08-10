Sliding Into Her DMs

The Blake Moynes Shop founder first connected with his fiancée while she was competing on season 25 of the dating show, which premiered in January 2021. “When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back,” he revealed during a July 2021 episode of the “Click Bait” podcast. “She was nice, but she didn’t open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there.”

The former Bachelorette contestant noted that he reached out to Katie after she brought a vibrator with her to meet Matt. “She came out of that limo with that vibrator, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like what she’s about,’” he explained, clarifying that it wasn’t about the vibrator itself, but rather how confident she was bringing it with her. “It’s the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow.”