When He Knew It Was Over

During a February 2022 episode of Ben Higgins’ “Almost Famous” podcast, the former reality star revealed that he and Katie both knew their relationship wasn’t going to work shortly after the August 2021 finale aired.

“We were realizing we weren’t compatible in a lot of different ways,” he shared, speaking of the weeks they spent together between New York City and San Diego, where Katie bought a home. “Just from day to day, there was just tension that I don’t really know how to explain. We were just not delivering what each other needed during that timeframe.”

He went on: “It was that three weeks that ultimately ended it. I didn’t see her for a while after that, because I did go to Kenya, you know, it was a combination of those two things built up, and it was just like, ‘What are we what are we doing?’ And we decided to pull the plug.”