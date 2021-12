First Meeting

The Canada native stood out from the start of Michelle’s Bachelorette journey, receiving the first impression rose and the first kiss of the 18th season.

During an interview on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in October 2021, Nayte admitted that he didn’t expect to reach both milestones, noting, “I’m not a smooth individual.”

Although the contestant wasn’t “expecting” a kiss so soon, he said it was an “ever happy” moment for him.