It’s Over

June 2022 Young announced via her Instagram Stories that she and The Bachelorette season 18 winner called it quits.

“To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for both of us when I say having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy,” the Minnesota native wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m struggling to say Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for both of us.”

She concluded the post by saying she will “always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me,” adding that she will “need some time” to process the heartbreak.

In his own statement the same day, Olukoya stated that “Michelle and I are going to move forward separately” and that “hearts are heavy, emotions are high and we are dealing with this the best we can.”

The former Bachelorette contestant added that both he and Michelle are “very private people,” but they “appreciate” the people who have supported them along the way.

“We are human beings going through a breakup,” he explained. “We’re asking that you allow us privacy so we can mend our hearts in the privacy of our lives.”