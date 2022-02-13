Pumping the Brakes?

Nayte revealed exclusively to Us in February 2022 that he had not moved to Minnesota just yet. “We’re trying to be as smart as possible. We’re looking at different options. We’re definitely feeling it all out,” he explained, while Michelle chimed in: “We like to make sure that we’re always making very calculated decisions, we’re always looking at all of our options. Yeah, it’ll happen.”

As for their wedding plans, Nayte noted that they “didn’t put a timeline” on their big day. “We were really talking about the [summer] season, but what I can say is we both have so many friends and family members and just people that we would want to be part of that day, so a pandemic wedding is not something that we’re really looking at,” Michelle added.