Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Bachelorette Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s Relationship Timeline: 1st Impression Rose, Engagement and More

By
Bachelorette Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s Relationship Timeline
Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya. Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock; MEGA
18
17 / 18
podcast

Split Speculation

Michelle took to her Instagram Story to hit back at trolls amid speculation the two had called off their engagement after the reality star was secretly filmed without her engagement ring. “To the person who is paying close enough attention to catch that moment [on camera], you also have to be paying close enough attention to see one of my good friends briefly remove my engagement ring to try it on and then place it back on my finger,” she shared via the social platform.

Back to top