Family’s Stamp of Approval

During the show’s finale, Adams’ dad expressed concerns for her getting engaged again after such a whirlwind romance, but she told Us Weekly exclusively that her dad’s tough love was the clarity she needed to say yes to Clark. “My dad, he always means, obviously, the best and he wants me just to be happy,” she told Us in December 2020. “And I feel like I just figured out what I wanted to do after that conversation. … I knew what I had to do after talking to him just because I want my family and the person I choose [to have] beside me to get along and I want it all just to work out.”

Clark, for his part, is also a fan of his future in-laws, telling Us, “They’re the best of all time. We had an opportunity to hang a little bit with them last night during the finale. And I’m just so grateful that they’re a part of my life. And it’s no mistake that Tayshia is a byproduct of that family because they’re just really good people.”