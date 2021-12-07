Still Processing

During the Men Tell All episode of The Bachelorette in December 2021, Adams admitted that she was “heartbroken” when Kaitlyn Bristowe noted she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. “We tried really hard and I still love him very much and I’m not sure what the future holds,” she said. “You know how it is, it’s really tough.” She later walked off stage for a moment to herself but rejoined the taping shortly thereafter.

One day later, Adams told Becca Kufrin that she didn’t have much to add after the Men Tell All special. “I really said all I had to say on that stage,” she said during an episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “I don’t really have anything to add to it just because I’m still going through it all. And yeah, I spoke my piece. And one day, when I feel like I have more to say, I’m sure we can talk about it all.”