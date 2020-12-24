Swoon-Worthy Proposal

Although the couple had a rocky final date, as Adams’ fears about getting married again set in, she ultimately gave Clark the final rose of the season and said yes to his proposal during the December 22, 2020, episode. “The other night when we were talking, you spoke about this idea of someone choosing you, and I can’t picture another day, another moment without you in my life,” he said after getting down on one knee. “And if you’ll let me, I’m going to choose you right now. I’m going to choose you tomorrow morning. I’m going to choose you next week and next year. I’m going to choose you forever, because I love you.”