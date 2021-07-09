Wedding Bells

Clark told Us in April 2021 that he and Adams had begun preparing for their nuptials. “Obviously, there’s wedding plans. There are plans to get married, but it’s been a wild start to the year,” he teased, adding that they did not have a date set at the moment but would eventually.

Elsewhere in the interview, he admitted the pair struggled to maintain their relationship after the show ended. “We’re both passionate, driven, busy human beings. And with that, we need to remind ourselves to work each other into it and we’ve done [that],” he explained. “So yeah, a couple months after, there was some ups and downs, of course, and, like, well-documented, but at the end of the day, it’s all good right now.”