Why He’s Speaking Out Now

On the podcast, Bourelle explained that he now runs a business — he’s the co-CEO of D&J Roofing, Inc. — but when clients look him up, Adams is all that comes up. His girlfriend encouraged him to come on the podcast. “My goal from doing this is, I’m not trying to put Tayshia down. I do wish the best for her,” he said. “The whole goal with a divorce, in my opinion, especially when you don’t have kids, is to close the chapter and open up a new one. I’m done with that stage of my life. I don’t need to go back to it.