Picturesque Pool

The Clark University alum designed the backyard pool herself. “I’m really proud of that. I think it’s beautiful and I love the pretty blue color with pink umbrellas. We still have a lot of furniture to get but I’m definitely going for a vibe similar to the Beverly Hills hotel with playful fun colors. Trying to bring a little bit of the SoCal feel here to Tennessee with us!” she said.

Mac Ray Builders brought Fedotowsky’s vision to life.