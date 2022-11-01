‘Boys Are Dumb’

When addressing her fiancé’s text message drama, Windey told Variety in September 2022, “Obviously, I had concerns, the same as everybody else — ‘Why would you reach back out to her after you’re in a committed relationship?’ You’re sending them the wrong message. As we know, boys are dumb.”

One day before The Bachelorette premiered in July 2022, Schwer allegedly texted his ex Kaylor asking for forgiveness for leading her on. “I just want you to know I think about you all the time and you really deserve the best,” the leaked message allegedly read. “I won’t ever forgive myself I hope you find happiness and everything you deserve.”

Windey, for her part, addressed that specific text during her Variety interview. “But I think it was his ‘Hail Mary’ to try and get her to not release the texts and to just end the relationship amicably,” she said in September 2022. “But she was past that, rightfully so — he didn’t treat her the best before. I think his intentions were just to save his own ass, and it just didn’t work out like that.”