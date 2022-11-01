Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s Quotes About Their Relationship: ‘He’s Willing to Work Hard’ to Be With Me

By
Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s Quotes About Their Relationship 052
Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer. Craig Sjodin/ABC
8
6 / 8
podcast

His Support ‘Means Everything’

“Erich is gonna be there, so I have a cheerleader in the audience,” Windey said during a September 2022 episode of DWTS. “Erich’s support means everything to me. I get to channel all of that love into my dance.”

Schwer, meanwhile, sang his fiancée’s praises, saying, “I didn’t know you were such a talented dancer, and I was blown away 100 percent.” Following the routine, the Windey’s love came on stage and gave her a kiss. “I’m so proud of you,” he said.

See Full Gallery